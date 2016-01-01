San Francisco has some of the best healthcare options in the nation. Topping the U.S. News rankings is the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center. UCSF Medical Center ranks #1 in the Bay Area and makes the U.S. News national honor roll at #9. San Francisco also has 3 major children’s hospitals, over 5 cancer centers, and one top-rated transplant center. Other regional providers in the Bay Area are Kaiser Permanente and Stanford Health.
For those seeking the finest care in the region, UCSF Medical Center offers a variety of top-ranked treatment options. UCSF Medical Center nationally ranks in 14 adult specialties and 10 children’s specialties, including:
Ranked #2 in San Francisco is John Muir Health-Walnut Creek Medical Center. It ranks nationally in 4 adult specialties, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
What procedures do dermatologists perform?
Dermatologists can perform the following procedures:
What conditions do dermatologists treat?
Dermatologists can treat more than 3,000 conditions. Here are some common conditions they can treat:
Types of dermatologists
The following are specific types of dermatologists:
What should I ask a dermatologist?
Top questions to ask a dermatologist during your appointment: