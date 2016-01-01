Chicago is supported by over 8 major healthcare systems and medical centers. Chicago suburb residents have access to medical centers like Loyola University Medical Center. For primary and specialty care clinics, there’s Advocate Medical Group, who have over 1,600 board-certified physicians. Veterans can get care at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center located in the Near West Side.
U.S. News ranks Northwestern Memorial Hospital #1 in Chicago. Northwestern Memorial Hospital ranks #10 in the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. It also ranks nationally in 10 adult specialties, including:
Rush University Medical Center ranks #2 in Chicago and Illinois. Rush University Medical Center is nationally recognized in 9 adult specialties, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
What procedures do dermatologists perform?
Dermatologists can perform the following procedures:
What conditions do dermatologists treat?
Dermatologists can treat more than 3,000 conditions. Here are some common conditions they can treat:
Types of dermatologists
The following are specific types of dermatologists:
What should I ask a dermatologist?
Top questions to ask a dermatologist during your appointment: