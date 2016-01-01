Boston is home to a medical landscape of top-ranked hospitals and medical centers. Massachusetts General Hospital ranks at #1 in the regional area. Boston has 3 VA campuses located in Jamaica Plains, West Roxbury, and Brockton. It also has 6 outpatient clinics. For women’s healthcare, Brigham and Women’s hospital ranks #2 in Boston overall and has a specific sector dedicated to women’s health issues with 4 facilities.
Ranking #1 in Boston is Massachusetts General Hospital. It ranks nationally in 14 Adult specialities, including:
Offering some of the nation’s best pediatric care is Boston Children's Hospital. It ranks #1 in the U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll and nationally ranks in 10 children’s specialities, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
Dermatologists can perform the following procedures:
Dermatologists can treat more than 3,000 conditions. Here are some common conditions they can treat:
The following are specific types of dermatologists:
Top questions to ask a dermatologist during your appointment: