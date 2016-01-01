Baltimore is home to the historically first Johns Hopkins Hospital facility. University of Maryland Medical Center and Greater Baltimore Medical Center also have facilities in the area. Pediatric healthcare facilities include Johns Hopkins Children's Center, the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital, and the Herman and Walter Samuelson Children's Hospital at Sinai.
U.S. News ranks Johns Hopkins Hospital as the #1 hospital in Maryland. Johns Hopkins Hospital also makes the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #4 and nationally ranks in 15 adult specialties, including:
U.S. News nationally ranks Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in 10 different children specialties, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
What procedures do dermatologists perform?
Dermatologists can perform the following procedures:
What conditions do dermatologists treat?
Dermatologists can treat more than 3,000 conditions. Here are some common conditions they can treat:
Types of dermatologists
The following are specific types of dermatologists:
What should I ask a dermatologist?
Top questions to ask a dermatologist during your appointment: