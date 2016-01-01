St. Louis has some of the best healthcare options in Missouri and is home to several hospital systems, including Barnes-Jewish Hospitals and Mercy Hospital-St. Louis. There are also several HSHS facilities in St. Louis, including primary care and outpatient clinics. Veterans in the area can get care at VA St. Louis Health Care System - John Cochran Division, a 355-bed facility.
U.S. News ranks Barnes-Jewish Hospital as the #1 hospital in Missouri. Barnes-Jewish Hospital also makes the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #17 and ranks nationally in 11 adult specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks St. Louis Children’s Hospital-Washington University as the #1 hospital in Missouri for children’s care. St. Louis Children’s Hospital has 402 licensed beds and ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
