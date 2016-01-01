Raleigh residents have access to nationally ranked healthcare facilities. The Duke University Hospital, University of North Carolina Hospitals, and UNC Rex Hospital. The Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center and the North Carolina Children's Hospital at UNC provide children’s care. Veterans have access to several local VA clinics in the area, such as the Wake County VA Clinic.
U.S. News ranks Duke University Hospital as #1 in North Carolina and the Raleigh-Durham region. They are high performers in two adult specialties and 16 procedures/conditions. Nationally the hospital ranks in nine different children’s specialties and 11 adult specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks the Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center as #1 in North Carolina and #3 in the Southeast region. Nationally, they rank in nine different children’s specialties, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
What procedures do dermatologists perform?
Dermatologists can perform the following procedures:
What conditions do dermatologists treat?
Dermatologists can treat more than 3,000 conditions. Here are some common conditions they can treat:
Types of dermatologists
The following are specific types of dermatologists:
What should I ask a dermatologist?
Top questions to ask a dermatologist during your appointment: