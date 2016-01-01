San Antonio, as with other cities in Texas, struggles to combat obesity in adults and children. To that end, San Antonio is home to 3 healthcare systems that are high-performing in treating heart failure and colon cancer. The two main healthcare systems are Methodist Health and Baptist Health. For children’s healthcare, there are several options, including Methodist Children’s Hospital, a 202-bed facility with a Leapfrog A Grade 3 years in a row.
U.S. News ranks Methodist Hospital #1 in San Antonio. Methodist Hospital has 811 licensed beds and 25 operating suites. Methodist Hospital is high-performing in 8 procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks Baptist Medical Center #2 in San Antonio. Baptist Health received a Leapfrog Hospital Grade A Safety Rating at all 6 of its hospitals. Baptist Medical Center is high-performing in 8 procedures and conditions, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
What procedures do dermatologists perform?
Dermatologists can perform the following procedures:
What conditions do dermatologists treat?
Dermatologists can treat more than 3,000 conditions. Here are some common conditions they can treat:
Types of dermatologists
The following are specific types of dermatologists:
What should I ask a dermatologist?
Top questions to ask a dermatologist during your appointment: