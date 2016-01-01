Milwaukee has several large healthcare systems in the area. The largest, Aurora Health Care, serves eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. It has 15 hospitals and more than 150 primary and specialty care clinics. Aurora Health Care also has the largest free clinic in Wisconsin. It offers urgent care and mental health services to underserved communities. For veterans, there's a 196-bed medical center.
U.S. News ranks Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin #1 in Milwaukee and #2 in the state. It ranks nationally in 3 adult specialties, including:
For top-ranked pediatric care in Milwaukee, there’s Children’s Wisconsin, a general medical and surgical facility. Children’s Wisconsin ranks nationally in 6 pediatric specialties, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
