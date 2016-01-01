Lexington has several healthcare options, including the University of Kentucky Hospital, Baptist Health, and St. Joseph’s Hospital. Veterans of Lexington can receive care at Lexington VA Health Care System - Bowling Campus. For the uninsured, Bluegrass Community Health Center provides services through income-based fees.

Lexington’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News nationally ranks University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in one adult and two children’s specialties. University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital is high performing in ten procedures and conditions, including:

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

colon cancer surgery

hip replacement

For pediatric care, Children’s Hospital regionally ranks as the #2 children’s hospital in Kentucky and is nationally ranked in two children’s specialties, including: