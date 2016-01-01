Phoenix, unlike some rural areas in Arizona, has several quality healthcare options. Nationally recognized Mayo Clinic has two main campuses in Phoenix and Scottsdale. Other healthcare systems include Banner Health and Dignity Health. Both Banner Health and Dignity Health provide specialty, primary, and urgent care throughout the Greater Phoenix metro. Veterans in Phoenix have access to Phoenix VA Healthcare System, which includes a medical center and nine outpatient clinics.
U.S. News ranks Mayo Clinic - Phoenix as the #1 hospital in Arizona. It also makes the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #15, and is nationally ranked in 10 adult specialties, including:
For top-ranked pediatric care, there’s Phoenix Children’s Hospital, a 381-bed acute care facility. It ranks #1 in Phoenix and #2 in the Southwest for pediatric care, and has 10 children’s specialties nationally ranked, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: