San Francisco has some of the best healthcare options in the nation. Topping the U.S. News rankings is the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center. UCSF Medical Center ranks #1 in the Bay Area and makes the U.S. News national honor roll at #9. San Francisco also has 3 major children’s hospitals, over 5 cancer centers, and one top-rated transplant center. Other regional providers in the Bay Area are Kaiser Permanente and Stanford Health.

San Francisco’s Top-Rated Facilities

For those seeking the finest care in the region, UCSF Medical Center offers a variety of top-ranked treatment options. UCSF Medical Center nationally ranks in 14 adult specialties and 10 children’s specialties, including:

#1 in Neurology & Neurosurgery

#6 in Psychiatry

#7 in Rheumatology

Ranked #2 in San Francisco is John Muir Health-Walnut Creek Medical Center. It ranks nationally in 4 adult specialties, including: