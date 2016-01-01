Orlando is one of the most visited cities in the nation. Residents and tourists have two large healthcare systems to choose from for their care: Orlando Health and AdventHealth. Orlando Health is a 3,200-bed healthcare system that includes 15 hospitals. Orlando Health locations include an adult level-one trauma center as well as several rehab and cancer centers. The VA Medical Center in Orlando, one of 7 facilities caring for veterans in the area, includes 134 inpatient beds and has a large outpatient clinic.
Ranking #1 in Orlando for the last 11 years is AdventHealth Orlando, a 1,705-bed medical center. Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide gave AdventHealth Orlando a Grade A for hospital safety. U.S. News ranks it nationally in 3 adult specialties, including:
Orlando Regional Medical Center offers some of the area’s best pediatric care. U.S. News ranks it nationally in 5 children’s specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: