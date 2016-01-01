Atlanta has some of the top hospitals and healthcare systems in Georgia. Healthcare systems in the area include Emory Healthcare, Grady Health, and Piedmont Healthcare. Grady Health has the only Level 1 trauma center in Atlanta. Community resources for the underserved include Grant Park Family Center and HEALing Community Center.
U.S. News ranks Emory University Hospital #1 in Atlanta and Georgia. Emory University Hospital ranks nationally in 5 adult specialties, including:
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ranks #1 for pediatric care in Georgia and the Southeast. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialities, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: