Chicago is supported by over 8 major healthcare systems and medical centers. Chicago suburb residents have access to medical centers like Loyola University Medical Center. For primary and specialty care clinics, there’s Advocate Medical Group, who have over 1,600 board-certified physicians. Veterans can get care at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center located in the Near West Side.
U.S. News ranks Northwestern Memorial Hospital #1 in Chicago. Northwestern Memorial Hospital ranks #10 in the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. It also ranks nationally in 10 adult specialties, including:
Rush University Medical Center ranks #2 in Chicago and Illinois. Rush University Medical Center is nationally recognized in 9 adult specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: