Residents of Wichita can find general healthcare in their regional area. Locally, the Ascension healthcare network and the Wesley healthcare network provide care through their different general and specialty hospital facilities, such as the Ascension Via Christi Hospital-Wichita and the Wesley Healthcare Center. The Children’s Mercy Wichita and the Wesley Children’s Hospital for children’s care. Veterans can find care in many local VA clinics like the Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center.
U.S News ranks the Ascension Via Christi Hospital-Wichita as high performers in five different procedures/conditions, including:
U.S News ranks the Wesley Healthcare Center as high performers in three different procedures/conditions:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: