Lexington has several healthcare options, including the University of Kentucky Hospital, Baptist Health, and St. Joseph’s Hospital. Veterans of Lexington can receive care at Lexington VA Health Care System - Bowling Campus. For the uninsured, Bluegrass Community Health Center provides services through income-based fees.
U.S. News nationally ranks University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in one adult and two children’s specialties. University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital is high performing in ten procedures and conditions, including:
For pediatric care, Children’s Hospital regionally ranks as the #2 children’s hospital in Kentucky and is nationally ranked in two children’s specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: