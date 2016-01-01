Louisville has several large healthcare systems, including Baptist Health and Ascension. Residents can go to Norton Children’s Hospital for pediatric care. Additional healthcare options in the area include UofL Health-JewishHospital and Brook Hospitals. Veterans in Louisville can receive care at Robley Rex Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
U.S. News ranks Baptist Health Louisville, a 519-bed facility, as Louisville's #1 hospital system. Baptist Health Louisville is high-performing in nine procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks Norton Children’s Hospital #1 in Kentucky for children’s care in the region. Norton Children’s Hospital ranks nationally in two children’s specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: