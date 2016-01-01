Medically reviewed by Saurabh Sethi, M.D., MPH – Written by Tim Jewell

What is a gastroenterologist?

Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.

Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.

A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:

GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as: