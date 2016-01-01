St. Louis has some of the best healthcare options in Missouri and is home to several hospital systems, including Barnes-Jewish Hospitals and Mercy Hospital-St. Louis. There are also several HSHS facilities in St. Louis, including primary care and outpatient clinics. Veterans in the area can get care at VA St. Louis Health Care System - John Cochran Division, a 355-bed facility.
U.S. News ranks Barnes-Jewish Hospital as the #1 hospital in Missouri. Barnes-Jewish Hospital also makes the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #17 and ranks nationally in 11 adult specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks St. Louis Children’s Hospital-Washington University as the #1 hospital in Missouri for children’s care. St. Louis Children’s Hospital has 402 licensed beds and ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: