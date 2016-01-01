Residents of Omaha have several healthcare systems available to them, including Nebraska Medicine and CHI Health. Nebraska Medicine’s facilities include a cancer center and 16 primary care locations. Headquartered in Omaha, CHI Health has 14 hospitals, two behavioral health facilities, and more than 150 physician’s clinics throughout Nebraska and Iowa. Veterans can get care at Omaha VA Medical Center, which has 100 acute care beds.
U.S. News ranks Nebraska Medicine-Nebraska Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Omaha and Nebraska. Nebraska Medical Center is high performing in five adult specialties and ten procedures and conditions, including:
For pediatric care, Children’s Hospital and Medical Center ranks nationally in four children’s specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: