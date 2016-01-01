Residents of Henderson have several healthcare facilities available to them, including the regional provider Dignity Health and Henderson Hospital, a 170-bed facility. Veterans living in Henderson have access to VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, which has eight locations in Southern Nevada and seven community-based outpatient clinics throughout the region. Children’s Hospital of Nevada at University Medical Center is the nearest dedicated children’s hospital.
Dignity Health’s St. Rose Dominican Hospital - Siena Campus is a 326-bed facility and one of the highest-rated hospitals in Las Vegas. U.S. News rates St. Rose Dominican Hospital as high performing in five procedures and conditions, including:
University Medical Center - Las Vegas is a level-1 trauma center. U.S. News rates University Medical Center - Las Vegas as high performing in four conditions and procedures, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: