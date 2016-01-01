Nashville has a robust healthcare landscape. There are 2 prominent cancer care options in Nashville: Sarah Cannon Cancer Center and Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. For veterans, there are 2 main campuses. The uninsured can get care at the Shade Tree clinic, a free clinic offering prenatal and various specialty care services.
U.S. News ranks Vanderbilt University Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Nashville. It also ranks #20 in the nation on U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Adding to an already impressive standing, Vanderbilt University Medical Center ranks nationally in 9 adult specialties, including:
For the best children’s care in the area, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt tops the list. It ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: