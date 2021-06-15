Richmond has some of the best healthcare options in Virginia and is home to several hospital systems, including Inova and Sentara Healthcare. For women’s care in Richmond, there’s Richmond Medical Center for Women and The Women’s Hospital at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital. Veterans in the region can get care at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, a 399-bed facility.
U.S. News ranks Inova Fairfax Hospital as the #1 hospital in Virginia. Inova Fairfax Hospital is high-performing in 16 procedures and conditions and ranks nationally in two specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks University of Virginia Medical Center #1 in Virginia for children’s care. University of Virginia Medical Center has 111 beds and ranks nationally in five children’s specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: