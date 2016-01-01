Residents of Wichita can find general healthcare in their regional area. Locally, the Ascension healthcare network and the Wesley healthcare network provide care through their different general and specialty hospital facilities, such as the Ascension Via Christi Hospital-Wichita and the Wesley Healthcare Center. The Children’s Mercy Wichita and the Wesley Children’s Hospital for children’s care. Veterans can find care in many local VA clinics like the Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center.

Wichita’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S News ranks the Ascension Via Christi Hospital-Wichita as high performers in five different procedures/conditions, including:

heart attack

heart failure

diabetes

U.S News ranks the Wesley Healthcare Center as high performers in three different procedures/conditions: