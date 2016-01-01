Reno is home to healthcare facilities like the St. Mary's Regional Medical Center-Reno and Renown Regional Medical Center. Children’s care is found within the Willow Springs Center. Veterans have access to several local clinics, such as the Veterans Affairs Sierra Nevada Health Care System-Reno. Mental health care is provided through the Reno Behavioral Healthcare Hospital.
U.S. News ranks the Renown Regional Medical Center as #1 in the western Nevada region. The facility has 946 beds and is a high performer in eight procedures/conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks St. Mary's Regional Medical Center-Reno as high performers in heart failure-related conditions/procedures. As part of the St. Mary’s health network, the regional medical center features 380-bed acute care and is just one of the facilities that cater to the Reno population.
A geriatrician is a primary care physician who cares for older adults, especially people 65 and older. Geriatricians have the additional training and experience needed to care for older adults, who often begin to experience more complex health issues as they age.
What conditions do geriatricians treat?
There are many conditions that geriatricians treat in older adults, including:
What procedures do geriatricians perform?
There are five areas geriatricians use to categorize an older adult’s care, including:
Some of the most common procedures geriatricians perform include:
When should I go to a geriatrician?
The age at which you start seeing a geriatrician depends on many factors, including your lifestyle, chronic conditions, medications, and more.
You may want to visit a geriatrician if you:
What can I expect from my first geriatrician appointment?
Your first appointment with a geriatrician will be similar to starting a new relationship with a primary care physician. Expect your doctor to ask about your medical history, medications you take, conditions you’re living with, or any symptoms you’re experiencing.
Your geriatrician will also conduct a physical exam, may recommend blood work or other diagnostic tests, and will likely provide counsel about lifestyle changes you can make to improve your quality of life.
What questions should I ask my geriatrician?
It’s important that you prepare for your appointment with a geriatrician. To help you get started, we’ve created a list of good questions to ask your doctor:
You can use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.