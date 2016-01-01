New York City (NYC) has 62 acute care hospitals throughout its 5 boroughs. Though most of the large healthcare systems are based in Manhattan, NYU Longone and Mount Sinai have primary care clinics throughout Brooklyn and Queens. For veterans, VA NY Harbor Healthcare System has three campuses in Manhattan.

New York City’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News ranks New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell #1 in New York City. It ranks nationally in 14 adult specialties and 8 children’s specialties, including:

#2 in Neurology & Neurosurgery

#4 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery

#5 in Diabetes & Endocrinology

NYU Langone Hospitals rank #2 in New York City. NYU Langone also ranks #8 in U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll and in 14 adult specialities, including: