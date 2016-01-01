San Antonio, as with other cities in Texas, struggles to combat obesity in adults and children. To that end, San Antonio is home to 3 healthcare systems that are high-performing in treating heart failure and colon cancer. The two main healthcare systems are Methodist Health and Baptist Health. For children’s healthcare, there are several options, including Methodist Children’s Hospital, a 202-bed facility with a Leapfrog A Grade 3 years in a row.
U.S. News ranks Methodist Hospital #1 in San Antonio. Methodist Hospital has 811 licensed beds and 25 operating suites. Methodist Hospital is high-performing in 8 procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks Baptist Medical Center #2 in San Antonio. Baptist Health received a Leapfrog Hospital Grade A Safety Rating at all 6 of its hospitals. Baptist Medical Center is high-performing in 8 procedures and conditions, including:
A geriatrician is a primary care physician who cares for older adults, especially people 65 and older. Geriatricians have the additional training and experience needed to care for older adults, who often begin to experience more complex health issues as they age.
What conditions do geriatricians treat?
There are many conditions that geriatricians treat in older adults, including:
What procedures do geriatricians perform?
There are five areas geriatricians use to categorize an older adult’s care, including:
Some of the most common procedures geriatricians perform include:
When should I go to a geriatrician?
The age at which you start seeing a geriatrician depends on many factors, including your lifestyle, chronic conditions, medications, and more.
You may want to visit a geriatrician if you:
What can I expect from my first geriatrician appointment?
Your first appointment with a geriatrician will be similar to starting a new relationship with a primary care physician. Expect your doctor to ask about your medical history, medications you take, conditions you’re living with, or any symptoms you’re experiencing.
Your geriatrician will also conduct a physical exam, may recommend blood work or other diagnostic tests, and will likely provide counsel about lifestyle changes you can make to improve your quality of life.
What questions should I ask my geriatrician?
It’s important that you prepare for your appointment with a geriatrician. To help you get started, we’ve created a list of good questions to ask your doctor:
You can use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.