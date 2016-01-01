Your hematologist often partners with other specialists and doctors to provide you with the care you need. Throughout your treatment, you may see a combination of specialists and doctors as they work together to provide your care. This may include oncologists, internists, and your primary care physician.

During your first visit, your hematologist may have blood samples drawn and sent to labs where technicians will evaluate the samples for diseases, blood and platelet count, and more. Your hematologist may also recommend additional tests or procedures and will counsel you on your options for a treatment plan.