Residents of Colorado Springs have several healthcare options available to them, including University of Colorado Health and Centura Health. Children’s Hospital Colorado - Colorado Springs offers dedicated pediatric care in the area. For addiction treatment and mental health services, residents can receive care at Peaks Recovery Centers, among others.

Colorado Springs’s Top-Rated Facilities

UC Health Memorial Hospital Central is a 413-bed facility and level-1 trauma center. U.S. News rates UC Health Memorial Hospital Central as high performing in orthopedics and five conditions and procedures, including:

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

kidney failure

U.S. News also rates Penrose - St. Francis Health Services, a 195-bed facility, as high performing in five conditions and procedures, including: