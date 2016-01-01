Phoenix, unlike some rural areas in Arizona, has several quality healthcare options. Nationally recognized Mayo Clinic has two main campuses in Phoenix and Scottsdale. Other healthcare systems include Banner Health and Dignity Health. Both Banner Health and Dignity Health provide specialty, primary, and urgent care throughout the Greater Phoenix metro. Veterans in Phoenix have access to Phoenix VA Healthcare System, which includes a medical center and nine outpatient clinics.
U.S. News ranks Mayo Clinic - Phoenix as the #1 hospital in Arizona. It also makes the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #15, and is nationally ranked in 10 adult specialties, including:
For top-ranked pediatric care, there’s Phoenix Children’s Hospital, a 381-bed acute care facility. It ranks #1 in Phoenix and #2 in the Southwest for pediatric care, and has 10 children’s specialties nationally ranked, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: