Residents of Long Beach have access to several nearby healthcare systems, including MemorialCare and Kaiser Permanente. MemorialCare has a children’s and women’s hospital, a cancer institute, and more. Veterans living in Long Beach can get care at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center or seven community-based outpatient clinics throughout the region.
U.S. News regionally ranks MemorialCare’s Long Beach Medical Center as the #7 hospital in Los Angeles. Long Beach Medical Center also nationally ranks #36 in gynecology and rates as high performing in eight adult specialties, including:
Within seven miles of Long Beach is Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center, a facility that’s high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: