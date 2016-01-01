Residents of Colorado Springs have several healthcare options available to them, including University of Colorado Health and Centura Health. Children’s Hospital Colorado - Colorado Springs offers dedicated pediatric care in the area. For addiction treatment and mental health services, residents can receive care at Peaks Recovery Centers, among others.
UC Health Memorial Hospital Central is a 413-bed facility and level-1 trauma center. U.S. News rates UC Health Memorial Hospital Central as high performing in orthopedics and five conditions and procedures, including:
U.S. News also rates Penrose - St. Francis Health Services, a 195-bed facility, as high performing in five conditions and procedures, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: