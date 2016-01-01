Medically reviewed by Nancy Hammond, MD – Written by Tim Jewell

What is a neurologist?

Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.

You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.

Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.