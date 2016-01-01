Residents of Baton Rouge have several healthcare options available to them, including Baton Rouge General and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which has a total of 1,647 licensed beds. Woman’s Hospital - Baton Rouge, a 168-bed facility, offers a full range of services to women of all ages. Veterans’ healthcare resources include Magnolia Care Center Veteran’s Home and VA Baton Rouge South Clinic.
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is a 988-bed hospital and the only Level-2 trauma center in Baton Rouge. U.S. News rates Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Baton Rouge and as high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News rates Baton Rouge General Medical Center as high-performing in two procedures and conditions, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: