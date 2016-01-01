Charlotte has two large healthcare systems: Novant Health and Atrium Health. Novant Health, a premier healthcare system in the Queen City, has over 800 locations. Novant Health comprises an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers, and hospitals. It has been awarded Grade A at 11 of its locations by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide. Atrium Health has over 40 hospitals and 1,400 locations, including a top-ranked children’s hospital. Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center is ranked #1 in Charlotte.
One of the region’s best options for pediatric care is at Levine Children’s Hospital. U.S. News nationally ranks Levine Children’s Hospital in 8 children’s specialties, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: