Residents of Cincinnati will find great healthcare facilities in their area. For general care, there’s Christ Hospital and Bethesda North Hospital. Veterans living in Cincinnati have access to Veterans Affairs Medical Center. For children’s care, there’s Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
U.S. News ranks Christ Hospital in cardiology & heart surgery at #47 in the nation. They regionally rank as #1 in Cincinnati and #4 in Ohio. Christ Hospital rates as high performing in three adult specialties and 16 procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center at #4 in their Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital medical Center also ranks as the #1 hospital in the Midwest and Ohio. Nationally, it ranks in 10 specialties, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: