Portland regularly lands at the top of the list for healthiest cities in the nation. Residents have access to a broad range of outdoor activities and some of the state’s best healthcare. The largest healthcare system in the area is Oregon Health and Sciences University (OHSU). Another large healthcare provider in the area is Providence Health. Veterans can get care at the VA Portland Health Care System, which has two locations. For Portland’s underserved residents, there’s the Coalition of Community Health Clinics — a resource that helps people find free care.
U.S. News ranks OHSU #1 in Portland and Oregon. It ranks nationally in 6 adult specialties and 5 children’s specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks Providence St. Vincent Medical Center #2 in Portland and Oregon. Providence St. Vincent is high-performing in 15 procedures and conditions, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: