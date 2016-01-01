Residents of Memphis, TN, have access to top-rated general and specialized healthcare facilities near them. The Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis and the Methodist Hospitals of Memphis are in the Le Bonheur healthcare network for general care. The Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital provide children’s care. Veterans can find care in the Memphis VA Medical Center, and Union Avenue VA Clinic.
U.S. News ranks the Methodist Hospitals of Memphis, a part of the Le Bonheur healthcare network, as #2 in Memphis and #6 for general care in Tennessee. They regionally rank in nine different procedures/conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, an extension of the Methodist Hospitals of Memphis, and as part of the Le Bonheur healthcare network, as #2 in all of Tennessee and #8 in the Southeast region. They nationally rank in seven different children’s specialties, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: