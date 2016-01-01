Milwaukee has several large healthcare systems in the area. The largest, Aurora Health Care, serves eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. It has 15 hospitals and more than 150 primary and specialty care clinics. Aurora Health Care also has the largest free clinic in Wisconsin. It offers urgent care and mental health services to underserved communities. For veterans, there's a 196-bed medical center.
U.S. News ranks Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin #1 in Milwaukee and #2 in the state. It ranks nationally in 3 adult specialties, including:
For top-ranked pediatric care in Milwaukee, there’s Children’s Wisconsin, a general medical and surgical facility. Children’s Wisconsin ranks nationally in 6 pediatric specialties, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: