Phoenix, unlike some rural areas in Arizona, has several quality healthcare options. Nationally recognized Mayo Clinic has two main campuses in Phoenix and Scottsdale. Other healthcare systems include Banner Health and Dignity Health. Both Banner Health and Dignity Health provide specialty, primary, and urgent care throughout the Greater Phoenix metro. Veterans in Phoenix have access to Phoenix VA Healthcare System, which includes a medical center and nine outpatient clinics.
U.S. News ranks Mayo Clinic - Phoenix as the #1 hospital in Arizona. It also makes the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #15, and is nationally ranked in 10 adult specialties, including:
For top-ranked pediatric care, there’s Phoenix Children’s Hospital, a 381-bed acute care facility. It ranks #1 in Phoenix and #2 in the Southwest for pediatric care, and has 10 children’s specialties nationally ranked, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.