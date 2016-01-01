Residents of Irvine have several healthcare systems available to them, including Hoag and Kaiser Permanente. Within 10 miles of Irvine, Healthbridge Children’s Hospital and CHOC Children’s Hospital are the nearest dedicated children’s hospitals. Veterans living in Irvine have access to Santa Ana VA Clinic and Laguna Hills VA Clinic. More than ten mental health facilities operate throughout Irvine, including Alter Behavioral Health and SoCal Empowered - Orange County Mental Health Provider.
CHOC Children’s Hospital is one of only nine children’s hospitals to make the Leapfrog Group’s Top Children’s Hospital list for patient safety and quality. U.S. News nationally ranks CHOC Children’s Hospital in seven children’s specialties, including:
Hoag has two acute-care hospitals and 13 urgent care centers. Hoag’s highest performing hospital, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, nationally ranks in five adult specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.