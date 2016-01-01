Los Angeles has a well-rounded healthcare landscape with many quality options. Topping the U.S. News rankings for hospital systems in Los Angeles and California is the UCLA Medical Center. Los Angeles also has one of the largest integrated VA healthcare systems. Public health services include Martin Luther King, Jr., Center of Public Health. It offers immunizations, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, and more.
One of the nation’s top healthcare facilities is UCLA Medical Center. It ranks #3 on U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, and is nationally ranked in 14 adult specialties and 6 children’s specialties, including:
Offering some of the best children’s care in the country is Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, ranked #5 on U.S. News Best Children’s Hospital Honor Roll for 2 consecutive years. It ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.