Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:

Do you have experience treating people with my condition?

How often have you performed this procedure? Do you recommend a specialist?

Will this treatment affect my fertility?

How can I perform a breast self-exam at home?

When should I have my first mammogram? How often should I have one?

Should I be screened for cervical cancer? How often should I be screened?

Will the procedure hurt?

What are my birth control options? What side effects should I be aware of?

Based on my family history, should I get genetic testing?

Should I get tested for STIs?

What happens when it's time for me to give birth? Should I get an epidural?

OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.