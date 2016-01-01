Atlanta has some of the top hospitals and healthcare systems in Georgia. Healthcare systems in the area include Emory Healthcare, Grady Health, and Piedmont Healthcare. Grady Health has the only Level 1 trauma center in Atlanta. Community resources for the underserved include Grant Park Family Center and HEALing Community Center.
U.S. News ranks Emory University Hospital #1 in Atlanta and Georgia. Emory University Hospital ranks nationally in 5 adult specialties, including:
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ranks #1 for pediatric care in Georgia and the Southeast. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialities, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.