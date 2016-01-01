Chicago is supported by over 8 major healthcare systems and medical centers. Chicago suburb residents have access to medical centers like Loyola University Medical Center. For primary and specialty care clinics, there’s Advocate Medical Group, who have over 1,600 board-certified physicians. Veterans can get care at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center located in the Near West Side.
U.S. News ranks Northwestern Memorial Hospital #1 in Chicago. Northwestern Memorial Hospital ranks #10 in the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. It also ranks nationally in 10 adult specialties, including:
Rush University Medical Center ranks #2 in Chicago and Illinois. Rush University Medical Center is nationally recognized in 9 adult specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.