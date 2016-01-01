Residents of New Orleans have two large healthcare facilities available to them, including Ochsner Health and Tulane Health. There are two children’s hospitals in the area: Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Ochsner Hospital for Children. Beacon Behavioral Hospitals have several facilities and outpatient clinics throughout southern Louisiana for behavioral and mental health services.
U.S. News ranks Ochsner Medical Center as the #1 hospital in New Orleans. This ranking includes Oschner Hospital for Children. Ochsner Medical Center nationally ranks in one adult and one children’s specialty. They are:
Tulane Health System ranks #2 in New Orleans. Tulane Health System has 511 total staffed beds and is high performing in six procedures and conditions, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.