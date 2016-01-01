Residents of Lincoln have access to several large healthcare systems, including Bryan Health and CHI Health. VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Healthcare System provides health services to veterans in the area. While there are no dedicated children’s hospitals and medical centers in Lincoln, there are several pediatric care clinics, including Children’s Specialty Pediatric Clinic and Lincoln Pediatric Group.

Lincoln, NE Top-Rated Facilities

Lincoln’s highest-rated healthcare system is Bryan Health, which has three medical centers, including Bryan Medical Center — a 640-bed facility. Bryan Medical Center ranks as the #2 hospital in Eastern Nebraska and rates high-performing in 14 procedures and conditions, including:

aortic valve surgery

back surgery (spinal fusion)

colon cancer surgery

CHI Health St Elizabeth is a 260-bed regional medical center rated high-performing in hip replacement surgery. St. Elizabeth specializes in the treatment areas of newborn and pediatric care, women’s health, oncology, and more.