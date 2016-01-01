Jersey City residents have access to local and nearby healthcare. The CarePoint Health Christ Hospital and the Jersey City Medical Center are two out of many local Jersey City healthcare facilities. In neighboring cities like New York City, the NYU Langone Hospitals and the Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital are options for Jersey City residents. Children’s care is primarily found in New York City through places like the Memorial Sloan Kettering Children’s Cancer Center. The local Jersey City VA Clinic provides veterans care.

Jersey City’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S News ranks the Jersey City Medical Center as high-performing in kidney failure-related procedures and conditions.

U.S News ranks the CarePoint Health Christ Hospital as high-performing in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease-related procedures and conditions.