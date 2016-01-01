Reno is home to healthcare facilities like the St. Mary's Regional Medical Center-Reno and Renown Regional Medical Center. Children’s care is found within the Willow Springs Center. Veterans have access to several local clinics, such as the Veterans Affairs Sierra Nevada Health Care System-Reno. Mental health care is provided through the Reno Behavioral Healthcare Hospital.
U.S. News ranks the Renown Regional Medical Center as #1 in the western Nevada region. The facility has 946 beds and is a high performer in eight procedures/conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks St. Mary's Regional Medical Center-Reno as high performers in heart failure-related conditions/procedures. As part of the St. Mary’s health network, the regional medical center features 380-bed acute care and is just one of the facilities that cater to the Reno population.
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.