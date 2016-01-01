New York City (NYC) has 62 acute care hospitals throughout its 5 boroughs. Though most of the large healthcare systems are based in Manhattan, NYU Longone and Mount Sinai have primary care clinics throughout Brooklyn and Queens. For veterans, VA NY Harbor Healthcare System has three campuses in Manhattan.
U.S. News ranks New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell #1 in New York City. It ranks nationally in 14 adult specialties and 8 children’s specialties, including:
NYU Langone Hospitals rank #2 in New York City. NYU Langone also ranks #8 in U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll and in 14 adult specialities, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.